Kangar MP lodges police report on housing scam

KANGAR, Sept 27 — Member of Parliament for Kangar, Shaharudin Ismail yesterday lodged a police report to deny having any vested interest in a property developer of affordable housing projects in Perlis alleged to have been deceiving buyers.

He said he was forced to lodge a police report to clear his name as the allegation went viral on social site Facebook.

“I am also not involved with other companies related to the developer ,” Shaharudin told reporters after lodging the report at the Kangar Police Headquarters.

The company was said to have used Shaharudin’s name and offer buyers to purchase a RM60,000 house at a price of RM30,000 only.

The company also claimed to have an Industrialised Building Systems (IBS) factory which manufactured its building materials and saved construction costs apart from completing four show houses, two in Arau and two in Kangar.

The offer has attracted many buyers who had paid deposits between RM5,000 and RM30,000. — Bernama