Kancil driver dies in collision with army truck

Tuesday September 26, 2017
12:18 PM GMT+8

KUCHING, Sept 26 — A motorist lost his life when the Perodua Kancil he was driving collided with an army truck in Jalan Quarry near Semenggo Camp here today.

A Fire and Rescue team from Batu Lintang which rushed to the scene following a distress call at 7.49 am  had to extricate the victim from his car.

But the victim was lifeless by then. His body has been handed over to the police for further action, according to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman.

The spokesman said the deceased’s identity had yet to be ascertained as there were no documents on him. ­ Bernama

