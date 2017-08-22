Kampung Baru Kemasik, Kampung Pengkalan Tereh, Rumah Bengau named winners of ‘Anugerah Desa Perdana’

Villagers of Kampung Baru Kemasik in Terengganu holding the mock cheque and Anugerah Desa Perdana 2017 trophy presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Putra World Trade Center August 22, 2017. — Bernama pic

Kampung Baru Kemasik in Terengganu was named the winner of the national-level "Anugerah Desa Perdana 2017'" for the traditional village category and received cash of RM100,000 and projects, worth RM600,000, as the winning prize.

Kampung Pengkalan Tereh in Johor was named the winner for the Orang Asli Village category and Rumah Bengau, Ng Sut, Kapit in Sarawak emerged the winner for the Long House category. They each won cash prize of RM50,000 and projects worth RM100,000.

The prizes were presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Convention of Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) and Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JKKKP) at the Putra World Trade centre here today.

The convention, organised by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, was also attended by Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, his deputy, Datuk Alexander Nanta Ling, and JKKK/JKKKP members.

The “Anugerah Desa Perdana’’ was given in appreciation and recognition of the village leaders who had administered with excellence their villages.

The objectives of the ‘Anugerah Desa Perdana”, among others are to materialise the sustainable village transformation programme, instil patriotism among villagers and improve the social economic status of the villages.

This year, a total of 582 villages participated in the competition at the district level, 159 villages at the state-level and 23 villages selected for the national-level competition.

The award emphasises on several aspects — patriotism and social work, leadership and administration, education and training, economy and entrepreneurship, improving youth’s function, information technology and telecommunications, cleanliness, health and joy and also basic infrastructure monitoring.

JKKK Kampung Baru Kemasik JKKK chairman Abdul Nasir Muhamad, 45, said all committee members and villagers cooperated and carried out gotong-royong to maintain cleanliness of the village.

“For this competition, we held gotong-royong every month, even to repair houses of residents to promote the spirit of cooperation among us,” he said.

Kampung Pengkalan Tereh JKKK chairman Ramli Usof, 54, said secret for the village to emerge the winner was because of the spirit of cooperation and unity among residents.

“We must be tolerant, not be hot-tempered and create problems for the villagers. Most important is to discuss with the villagers on the activities to be carried out,” he said. — Bernama