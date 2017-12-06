Kampar cops believe oil palm murder solved after arresting two more men

The body of S. Letchumi, 28, was discovered at about 1pm yesterday by a 60-year-old man who went to the oil palm estate to collect mushrooms. ― Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, Dec 6 — Police arrested two more men suspected of involvement in the murder of a 28-year-old woman whose body was found dumped in an oil palm estate at Taman Permai in Mambang Diawan, Kampar six days ago.

Kampar district police chief Superintendent Ng Kong Soon said the two suspects aged 54 and 45 were arrested on December 3 and December 4 respectively.

“The 54-year-old surrendered himself to the district police station at about 11am while the 45-year-old was arrested at his home at Taman Aman at about 10pm,” Ng told reporters here today.

He said police believe they may be able to close the book on the murder case with the latest arrests.

He added that police will also be freeing a married couple arrested last week in connection with the murder.

The husband and wife, both aged 46, were detained on December 1 and 2 respectively and will be released tomorrow when their remand order expires.

S. Letchumi, 28, was discovered dead in the oil palm estate on December 1 by a 60-year-old mushroom collector. Her death appeared to have been caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Police had previously said the victim had been a “girlfriend” of the married 46-year-old man, fuelling speculation that the murder may have been a crime of passion.

Malay Mail recently learnt from a source that the victim had been borrowing money from the 45-year-old and 54-year-old men and believed they had met up on the day of the incident to negotiate terms for the debt repayment.