Kajang-Muzium Negara MRT stretch open to public from 4pm Monday

An electronic gate at one of the MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Kajang-Muzium Negara stretch of the MRT Sungai-Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Phase 2 will be opened to the public from 4pm on Monday.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Zohari Sulaiman said simultaneously, feeder buses for the new stations will operate, thereby expanding the coverage to 23 more routes across 12 new stations.

Some 100 additional feeder buses will be available to connect people in residential and commercial areas close to selected MRT stations.

“The 51 kilometre line spans across 31 stations, including seven underground stations and integrates with the LRT route at Pasar Seni, Maluri, Merdeka and Plaza Rakyat stations,” he said in a statement today.

MRT SBK Phase 1 between Sungai Buloh and Semantan which has 12 stations began operation on December 16, 2016, with an average of 15,000 passengers daily.

The number of passengers is expected to rise to 150,000 daily due to the integration and link to other city rail systems. — Bernama