K9 sniffer dogs to be used to track down missing man

GERIK, Jan 10 — The Gerik Fire and Rescue team will use K9 sniffer dogs tomorrow to track down Fauzi Ismail, 40, who was reported missing three days ago.

Gerik Fire and Rescue Station (Operations) chief, Azizul Aswad Asari said Fauzi, who is believed to be mentally unstable, went missing in Kampung Bongor at 3.30pm on Jan 7.

He said they received a call about a missing person at 8.36am this morning before rushing to the scene to carry out search operation.

The search operation involving 21 personnel, comprising firefighters, police and members of the Malaysian Volunteers Department (Rela), was stopped this afternoon after a futile two-kilometre search.

“We managed to find Fauzi’s footprints near his house and believe that he is still in the village,” said Azizul said when contacted here, today. — Bernama