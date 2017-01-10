Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:41 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Haze

Malaysia

K9 sniffer dogs to be used to track down missing man

Tuesday January 10, 2017
10:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Fans pay tribute to ‘eternal’ Bowie a year onThe Edit: Fans pay tribute to ‘eternal’ Bowie a year on

Fellaini, Mata power United to League Cup win over HullFellaini, Mata power United to League Cup win over Hull

The Edit: Ryanair seizes Lufthansa’s European crownThe Edit: Ryanair seizes Lufthansa’s European crown

Dylann Roof sentenced to death for church massacreDylann Roof sentenced to death for church massacre

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

GERIK, Jan 10 — The Gerik Fire and Rescue team will use K9 sniffer dogs tomorrow to track down Fauzi Ismail, 40, who was reported missing three days ago.

Gerik Fire and Rescue Station (Operations) chief, Azizul Aswad Asari said Fauzi, who is believed to be mentally unstable, went missing in Kampung Bongor at 3.30pm on Jan 7.

He said they received a call about a missing person at 8.36am this morning before rushing to the scene to carry out search operation.

The search operation involving 21 personnel, comprising firefighters, police and members of the Malaysian Volunteers Department (Rela), was stopped this afternoon after a futile two-kilometre search.

“We managed to find Fauzi’s footprints near his house and believe that he is still in the village,” said Azizul said when contacted here, today. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline