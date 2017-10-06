Just say who touted Datukship, Guan Eng tells clan council chief

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pic) challenged Anthony Chang to identify the individual responsible so that action could be taken against him. — Picture by Choo Choy MayGEORGE TOWN, Oct 6 — Penang Chinese Clan Council chairman Anthony Chang must name those who allegedly offered him a state title in return for “obedience”, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng demanded today.

Calling Chang’s allegation a “terrible lie”, Lim challenged him to identify the individual responsible so that action could be taken against him.

“He claimed he was offered a Datuk title if he’s obedient, I want him to show proof and name the person who made the offer,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

Lim was responding Chang’s allegations that the latter was told to “be obedient” to the state government in order to get a datukship, which were published by the Chinese vernacular press earlier this week.

“There is no such thing; the award of titles is a prerogative of the Penang governor,” he stressed.

Chang and Lim have been locked in a battle played out in Chinese newspapers in recent weeks over Number 50, Love Lane — the building that the clan council is trying to regain.

Today, Lim again told the council to meet with the land office over its claim, even if it did not have complete documentation to prove ownership.

He said the state government will confer with the clan’s lawyers on possible outcomes.

He reiterated that the state government was sincere in offering to transfer the property back to the clan council for a nominal fee of RM1, adding that the clan council should try to resolve this amicably instead of offering to buy the building back at market value.

“Why buy it at RM2 million when you can get it at RM1?” he asked.

Chang reportedly said the clan council did not possess all the documents required to proceed with the transfer offer, and decided to instead purchase the building anew.

Lim also said the clan council must withdraw the purchase offer to still be eligible to have the property transferred for the nominal RM1.

The property used to belong to the Eng Siew Kee Kongsi and a five-member board of trustees was entrusted to manage the property back in 1909.

The building was forfeited by the Penang state government in 2013 due to non-payment of arrears in quit rent.

Chang is out of the country currently and could not be contacted for comment.