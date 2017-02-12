Just one day into Dr M’s deadline, Hadi says no

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said his party will not work with any that allies with DAP and Amanah. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said his party will not work with any that ally with DAP and Amanah, a day after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gave the Islamist party one month to decide on joining a proposed opposition pact.

Hadi said this applied not only to Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), but also PKR that is in Pakatan Harapan with the two parties.

“We have a simple principle and that is to not work with any party that has relationships with DAP or Amanah. We have already made a decision that we will not cooperate — even with their allies.

“So there is no need to wait for a month. When they work with Amanah and DAP, then it’s over,” he was quoted as saying by the Star Online news portal.

Hadi added that PAS is reviewing its cooperation with PKR and will shortly decide if this will continue.

He explained that his party was open to pure political cooperation, but could not accept DAP and Amanah’s positions on his private member’s Bill to enhance Shariah punishments.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir reportedly issued the one-month ultimatum, stressing the need to form the opposition pact as early as possible.

On February 1, PAS and PPBM formed a joint committee that was tasked with framing an outline for political cooperation between both parties ahead of the 14th general election that must be held no later than August next year.

The Islamist party fell out with secular DAP in 2015, leading to the breakup of the Pakatan Rakyat partnership formed after the landmark Election 2008 that denied the ruling BN its customary two-thirds control of Parliament for the first time in decades.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin previously proposed a new political pact called Barisan Rakyat or the People’s Front, which would ostensibly include his party, PAS and the entirety of Pakatan Harapan.