Just 16.5pc of votes needed to win polls now, Bersih 2.0 claims

Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari, Yap Swee Seng, Chan Tsu Chong and Wong Chin Huat hold placards at a press conference in Petaling Jaya April 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon PETALING JAYA, April 3 — The general election could be won with only 16.5 per cent of the popular vote as a result of the new voting boundaries, electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 asserted today.

In a media briefing on the effects of the Election Commission’s redelineation, Bersih 2.0 steering committee member Wong Chin Huat said this conclusion was derived from votes needed to secure the 112 smallest federal constituencies in the country.

The simulation was conducted by applying the voter turnout from the 13th general election in 2013 to the new constituency sizes that were gazetted last week.

“Theoretically, Barisan Nasional (BN) needs only 16.5 per cent of the popular vote to win the election because they would have gotten 112 of the smallest parliamentary seats.

“For them to win 112 of the smallest seats, they only need to focus all their manpower and resources on 20 per cent of their seats (that they are contesting) and they can win,” Wong said.

The 112 seats are the minimum needed to secure a simple majority in Parliament.

The simulation does not use the current electoral rolls or non-voter figures.

Others on the briefing panel today included Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng, interim chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari and outreach officer Chan Tsu Chong.

MORE TO COME