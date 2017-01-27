Judiciary must be more firm and brave, former judge says

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The judiciary must be more firm and brave when imposing sentences on corruption offenders to uphold justice and eradicate the unhealthy element comprehensively.

Former Appeals Court judge Datuk Mohd Noor Abdullah said punishments meted out should be able to serve as a lesson and instill fear in the people to check corruption.

“The instinct of the people who are very angry with the giver of bribes must be interpreted by the court with punishments which can bring dread to others so that the deed is not emulated, because some suggested that corruption offenders be caned.

“Caning is unnecessary because the existing punishment is adequate, what is necessary is considering truly commensurative punishment which serves as a lesson,” he told a media conference on corruption, punishment and constraints here yesterday.

He also stressed that the court should be more consistent in imposing punishment and must respect the stipulated legal provisions. — Bernama