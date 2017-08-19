Judicial association rejects interference in appointment of chief justice, Appeal Court president

Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif receives his instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Bilik Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. Picture released August 5, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ―The Judicial and Legal Service Officers Association (Jalsoa) has unanimously, through the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), passed a motion to reject interference and dispute by any quarters, including the Malaysian Bar, in the appointment of highest court judges by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in exercising his power and discretion as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

According to a statement by the Jalsoa Executive Committee, the association also opined that any quarters, including the Malaysian Bar, did not have the right to make the motion “urging the Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif to reject the appointment and the Resolution of No Confidence on the Appointment of the Chief Justice and the President of the Court of Appeal” approved at the EGM of the Bar Council on August 3.

The statement said the Bar Council was not supposed to make such a demand and dispute against the Chief Justice and the President of the Court of Appeal.

“Jalsoa is of the opinion that all parties should respect the status of Judiciary as an independent institution, and its roles in upholding the Constitution, justice and the laws, as well as protecting the interests of the nation,” it said. ― Bernama