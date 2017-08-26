Joy and patriotic spirit enlivens National Day 2017 rehearsal

Students practising for the 60th National Day parade in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The first rehearsal for the National Day 2017 celebrations, which was held yesterday to ensure the smooth flow of the event, mirrored the joy and patriotic spirit among the participants at Dataran Merdeka.

Despite the hot sun, the rehearsal at the historic field went smoothly and cheerfully, lasting until noon.

Director-General of the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) Tan Sri Norliza Rofli said the rehearsal was held from 7 am until noon, and involved more than 4,000 participants from various primary and secondary schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, a JKKN cultural troupe and the security forces.

“The rehearsal today (Friday) was focused on the field presentation. This segment took one hour and 10 minutes,” she said.

She said the rehearsal tomorrow would be a joint effort involving the field presentation, a parade, and band and air show,” she told Bernama when met at Dataran Merdeka.

As many as 11,500 participants are involved in the celebration which has the theme ‘Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa’ which reflects the multi-cultural and racial mix of the people. — Bernama