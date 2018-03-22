Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Journalists appreciation day on April 11

Thursday March 22, 2018
03:46 PM GMT+8

Zakaria described the coming event as a major step towards recognising the importance of journalism to the country’s development.Zakaria described the coming event as a major step towards recognising the importance of journalism to the country’s development.KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 ― April 11 has been declared National Journalism Day (Hawana) to commemorate the contributions of the profession since the country’s independence.

Chairman of the national committee organising the celebrations, Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab, described the coming event as a major step towards recognising the importance of journalism to the country’s development.

In a press statement today, Zakaria said journalists have played an undeniable role since even before the country was formed, and were increasingly being taken for granted.

“Journalists stoke the fires for independence, disseminate information, strengthen unity, peace and harmony among Malaysians.

“Even though they are unsung heroes they continue to shoulder their duties responsibly, full of ethics and attract the public’s involvement into national development,” said Zakaria.

He also said that with Hawana’s inception, he hopes that Malaysian journalists will begin receiving the appreciation, respect and acknowledgement they are due as the fourth estate.

