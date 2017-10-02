Jong-nam murder: Defence fails to compel prosecution to reveal identity of ‘four others’

Kim Jong-nam was murdered at the KLIA2 departure hall on February 13, this year. — Reuters picSHAH ALAM, Oct 2 — The defence team for the two foreign women charged with murdering Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, today failed to compel the prosecution to reveal the names of “four others still at large”, as stated in the charge sheet and prosecution’s opening statement.

High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin dismissed the application made by lawyer Gooi Soon Seng who was representing Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and lawyers Hisyam Teh Poh Teik and Datuk Naran Singh, acting for Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, for the prosecution to disclose the names of the four others.

Justice Azmi said the charge was not defective even by omitting the names of the four others and there was no miscarriage of justice to both the accused in the absence of the four names.

“I find there is nothing wrong with the charge,” said Justice Azmi.

Earlier, Hisyam said the prosecution had to disclose the names for the defence team to prepare their defence.

“The prosecution has a moral duty to disclose the names. The charge states that my client has common intention with four others. The defence needs the names for the purpose of our defence,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said it was premature at this stage for the defence to request the names as the prosecution would disclose the names during the trial.

“I ask the court to dismiss the application and continue with the trial,” he said.

Siti Aisyah and Doan were charged with four others still at large with the murder of Kim Chol, 45, at KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) departure hall at 9am on February 13, this year.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction. — Bernama