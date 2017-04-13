Jong-nam murder case: Suspects brought to Sepang court under heavy guard

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who was charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, is escorted by police as she arrives at a Sepang court, in Malaysia April 13, 2017. ― Reuters picSEPANG, April 13 ― Two women who had been tentatively charged with murdering North Korean Kim Jong-nam were today brought to the Sepang Court Complex here under heavy guard, for remention of their case.

The duo arrived in two separate four-wheel-drive convoys escorted by Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc) personnel wearing black mask and uniform accompanied by traffic and patrol police.

The first convoy bringing Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong arrived around 7.50am while the second bringing Indonesian Siti Aisyah, arrived 10 minutes later.

Media practitioners were not able to get a glimpse of the women as they were immediately led to the rear of the court building which is off limits to the public.

The media were also disallowed from entering the lobby where security was also tight with the presence of a significant number of policemen.

The scores of photographers and cameramen who had been waiting at the premises for quite a long time had to contend with visuals taken from afar.

Traffic police were also controlling security along the route towards the entrance of the court complex.

Local and foreign media had gathered at the compound of the Sepang court complex as early as 4am to register themselves for coverage of the case.

On March 1, Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, were charged in the Magistrate's Court with four others still at large, with the murder of Jong-nam who also went by the name, Kim Chol, 45.

They allegedly committed the offence at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) departure hall around 9am on Feb 13 this year.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

No plea were taken from them as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Because of the presence of an unusual number of media personnel, the gate to the court complex located in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi was closed, with tight security by police.

Only mainstream journalists covering the case were allowed to enter.

Other media personnel including photographers and cameramen were restricted from milling around the compound.

Meanwhile, a police officer from the Sepang police headquarters explained that the order to disallow coverage inside the court compound was to avoid jostling among the media themselves. ― Bernama