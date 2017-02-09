Johor to implement demand-based water supply management

Johor's state-owned water supply company, SAJ Holdings (SAJ), has begun standardising the water supply deposit for all its clients. — Picture by K.E.OoiJOHOR BAHRU, Feb 9 ― The Johor government will implement demand-based water supply management in ensuring that consumers will be wise and thrifty in their water consumption.

State Work, Rural and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said in a bid to ensure success of the effort, the state-owned water supply company, SAJ Holdings (SAJ), had begun standardising the water supply deposit for all its clients.

The move, he said was one of the efforts to comply with the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) and the Water Services Industry (Water Services Deposits, Fees and Charges) Regulations 2014 which took effect on Feb 1, 2014.

“According to the Act and Regulations, a review shall be done on Jan 31 every year for domestic users, and twice a year on Jan 31 and July 31 for commercial and industrial users,” he said in a statement here today.

As such, he said the SAJ would begin collecting additional deposit from all account holders in their February bills if the existing deposit was lower than the new rate.

“The deposit will depend on the consumers’ average annual water bills and if they original deposit was higher than the newly-standardised deposit, the difference will be credited back to their accounts,” he said, adding that the standardised deposit would not burden the consumers. ― Bernama