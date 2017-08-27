Johor to establish seed, livestock banks to increase production

KLUANG, Aug 27 — The Johor Government plans to establish seed and livestock banks to supply high quality seeds (for agriculture), fishery and livestock by next year to increase the level of production.

State agriculture and agro-based industry, entrepreneur development and cooperative committee chairman Ismail Mohamed said to achieve the goal, the state government sought the cooperation of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) to identify existing operators and give them the agency’s seal of approval for their seed and livestock production.

“These banks not only involve vegetable and trees but also cater to fishery and poultry,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the three-day Mardi southern zone Agora Young Agropreneur programme here today.

Mardi’s recognition of the seeds and animal breed was crucial for consumers for quality assurance before they made the purchase from entrepreneurs, he said, adding that the institute would also be involved in assisting the entrepreneurs conduct a study to produce high quality new seeds and animal breed.

Ismail hoped with the establishment of the seed and livestock banks, the state would meet the demand for supply from local and foreign businesses, especially from Singapore.

Meanwhile, he said the state had also sought Mardi’s collaboration to continue efforts to coordinate the agro-tourism programme that was started since last year and aimed at increasing the number of entrepreneurs involved by allocating RM1.2 million this year.

“Last year, 15 entrepreneurs were involved in the agro-tourism programme with an allocation of RM1.2 million and this year, we expect another 10 entrepreneurs will be involved in the programme with another allocation of RM1.2 million,” he said.

On the Mardi southern zone Agora Young Agropreneur programme that saw participation of 150 entrepreneurs from Johor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan, Ismail said the programme gave young entrepreneurs, aged 18 to 40, the much-needed exposure over the concept of modern entrepreneurship and technology related to crops, livestock and other agro-based industries. — Bernama