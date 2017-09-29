Johor to eradicate illegal gaming and gambling centres statewide

Johor police had special teams carrying out operations on suspected illegal gaming and gambling centres on Wednesday night until the wee hours of yesterday morning. ― Google screenshot JOHOR BARU, Sept 29 — In an immediate response, police initiated checks and listed down more than 300 suspected illegal gaming and gambling centres statewide, but all were reported closed since yesterday.

The Malay Mail learnt that all 13 police districts in the state, with assistance from the contingent headquarters, had special teams carrying out operations on Wednesday night until the wee hours of yesterday morning.

This followed Wednesday’s announcement by Bukit Aman to locate and eradicate illegal gaming machine outlets in their respective states.

Police sources said all of the premises checked were closed, with shutters down or grilles locked.

“We believe the premises closed due to the announcement by Bukit Aman on the impending nationwide blitz following a recent meeting between federal police, state police chiefs and state criminal investigations department (CID) chiefs on illegal gaming outlets in the country,” sources told Malay Mail yesterday.

The sources said checks of the outlets in the districts were mainly led by a CID officer with the rank of Inspector or Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

“Based on police intelligence, the focus was on the state capital and neighbouring districts where there is a large population.

“The larger districts had more than 25 premises checked and listed, while smaller districts had an average of 10,” said a source, adding that photos of the closed or locked premises were also taken for profiling purposes.

It is understood that most of the suspected premises on the list were located in commercial and residential areas in Johor.

The suspected outlets in Johor Baru used computer gaming entertainment centres and also snooker centres where there was a separate entrance from the main premises as cover.

However, those in the outlying districts had unmarked shophouses with small doors.

Most of the outlets were equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for monitoring in case of raid by authorities.

A source said the checks and listing of addresses was important as police will work with various municipal and town councils to cross check the premises owners and nature of businesses.

“At the same time, police will also liaise with Tenaga Nasional on the utility usage of the premises: high electricity usage usually means that the premises has gaming machines.

“We will continue monitoring as we believe that the business owners may attempt to move the computers and related hardware from the premises during this period,” the source said.

For the Kluang district, where a top police officer was linked to illegal gambling syndicates by a Muslim consumer non-governmental organisation (NGO), there were only 10 suspected premises checked and listed.

However, most of the suspected premises were located in Taman Intan, a mixed commercial and residential area in the town centre.

Yesterday, Malay Mail in an exclusive front page, reported that a dozen senior police officers from the anti-vice, gambling and secret societies divisions nationwide had been transferred following the order to mount the largest war on illegal gaming.

Those involved were also officers with the rank of Assistant Superintendent and above and members of the elite Special Task for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG).

Some of the policemen are believed to have been protecting syndicates operating illicit businesses, including gambling and prostitution.

The report said the transfer orders came after Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim declared the all-out war.