Johor Sultan wants illegal schools shut down

Firefighters survey the damage on the second floor of religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picJOHOR BARU, Sept 15 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has decreed that schools at high risk of catching fire in the state should be identified.

He said this following the fire which occurred at religious residential school Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah in Kuala Lumpur at 5.15am today, which claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers.

Sultan Ibrahim expressed his sadness over the heartbreaking tragedy, and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims.

“May Allah give strength and fortitude to the families of the victims,” he said in a statement issued by the Johor Royal Press Office here, tonight.

His Majesty urged the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department to take immediate action to identify high-risk premises, including madrasahs, tuition centres, boarding schools, primary and secondary schools.

He also called on the authorities to clamp down on centres which were operating illegally. — Bernama