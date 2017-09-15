Johor Sultan urges public to stop vilifying woman in viral video

In a statement issued by the Royal Press Office here today, the sultan stressed that the woman did not kiss him.JOHOR BARU, Sept 15 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has urged the public to stop vilifying the woman who allegedly hugged and kissed him when the royal convoy stopped in Bandar Baru Ayer Hitam in conjunction with the Kembara Mahkota Johor (KMJ) 2017 programme on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Royal Press Office here today, the sultan stressed that the woman did not kiss him, and it could be clearly seen through a video recording of the incident.

“She tried to say something in my left ear, but I could not hear it because of the noisy environment,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

He also explained that the woman did not commit any criminal offence and asked the police to be more prudent in handling the case.

The photos and video footage of the woman had gone viral on social media over the past two days.

The 8.45am incident was believed to have occurred in front of a fast-food restaurant when Sultan Ibrahim arrived at Taman Medan Putra, Ayer Hitam during the KMJ 2017 programmme.

The police later picked up the woman to record her statement to facilitate investigations. — Bernama