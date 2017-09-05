Johor Sultan to be addressed as ‘His Majesty’ from now on

File picture shows the sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar shaking hands with people celebrating the Thaipusam festival at Sri Murugan Hindu Temple in Samajam Renggam, Kluang, Jan 24, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar will now be referred to as “His Majesty” and be addressed as “Your Majesty” or “Sir” in a conversation.

The Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said in a statement today that the Sultan had decreed to change the honorific title from “His Royal Highness”.

The change in the title, Abdul Rahim said, was made in accordance with the privileges, power and authority vested in Sultan Ibrahim under Article 7(2)(d)(f) and (g) of the Second Part of the Johor State Constitution of 1895.

The changes, according to Abdul Rahim, applies for the title of Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah as well.

She will now be referred to as “Her Majesty” and be addressed as “Your Majesty” or “Madam”.

The Malay title of “Duli Yang Maha Mulia”, however, remains unchanged for both the Ruler and his wife.