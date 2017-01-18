Johor Sultan says won’t stir racial fears like Dr M

The Johor Sultan said his statements were based on facts and figures and not news reports from foreign media. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has said he will not respond to claims made by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that land in Johor "was being sold to the Chinese".

According to The Star, the Johor Sultan said his statements were based on facts and figures and not news reports from foreign media, unlike the former prime minister.

"I don't make assumptions or create fears, that's all. I do not want to lower myself," he was quoted as saying when asked to comment on Dr Mahathir's claims.

The former prime minister has been accused of stirring racial sentiments by claiming that large tracts of Johor land would be sold to China and that 700,000 Chinese nationals would live in Johor Baru and receive Malaysian citizenship.

Dr Mahathir also went on to allege that these people would then have the privilege to vote in the next general election.

Despite drawing flak from various BN Johor leaders, Dr Mahathir continued his criticism of Forest City, claiming that the mammoth development project in Johor will leech money and jobs to foreign companies while bringing in hundreds of thousands of immigrants.