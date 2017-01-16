Johor Sultan says had enough of Dr M’s fearmongering over Chinese investors

KUCHING, Jan 16 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar was reportedly "upset and offended" over Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's claim that the state was losing its sovereignty to investors from China.

In an interview with English daily The Star published today, the sultan accused the former prime minister of fearmongering by playing racial politics that he claimed had no place in the southern state.

"Enough is enough. I have so far restrained myself from commenting on the controversy on Forest City generated by Dr Mahathir and his supporters," the sultan told The Star in an interview held at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Baru.

“But Dr Mahathir has gone too far with his twisting of the issue. He is making allegations that 700,000 mainland Chinese will stay in JB, and that citizenships will be given away, and that huge tracts of land have been sold to the Chinese.

“He is giving the impression that Johor is surrendering land to the Chinese and that we are giving up our sovereignty, comparing even how we gave up Singapore to the British,” he added.

Dr Mahathir had previously claimed that more than 700,000 Chinese nationals will be brought into Forest City, alleging that the Chinese citizens would be given identity cards to enable them to vote in the coming general election.

The 1,386-hectare Forest City encompasses the development of facilities for business, tourism, hotel, residence, services and others, built on four man-made islands in Iskandar Malaysia.

Sultan Ibrahim said the project will help extend Johor's land bank and boost development by creating over 200,000 jobs.

He said property and commercial sales will not be limited for Chinese buyers only as claimed by Dr Mahathir, slamming the allegation that Forest City was only reserved for wealthy Chinese as racist.

"[Dr Mahathir] is playing the politics of fear and race which have no place in Johor as I do not believe in racial politics”.

“He is insulting these rich Chinese property investors. They are not hard up for Malaysian citizenship. Many of them have properties in other countries including Australia and the United Kingdom," Sultan Ibrahim said.

Defending Johor's decision to sell prime land to Chinese investors, Sultan Ibrahim pointed out that neighbouring Singapore also adopts a similar strategy by opening up property sales to foreigners.

“Take a look at the number of foreigners who have bought pro­perties in Singapore. Are the Singaporeans in that tiny island republic worried? No, they are not and they, in fact, welcome affluent expatriates there.

“Here, we have Dr Mahathir creat­ing fear, using race, just to fulfil his political motives. He’s not stupid, he’s just selfish and opportunistic,” he said.