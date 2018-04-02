Johor Sultan proposes Chinese consulate office in JB

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (centre) today proposed the setting up of an office of the Consulate General of China in Johor Baru to strengthen the long established bilateral ties between Johor and the republic. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, April 2 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today proposed the setting up of an office of the Consulate General of China in Johor Baru to strengthen the long established bilateral ties between Johor and the republic.

According to Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, his proposal was welcomed by the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian when he paid a courtesy visit to Sultan Ibrahim at the Royal Johor Polo Club at Istana Pasir Pelangi, here today.

“Johor is currently booming and there are also many Chinese nationals working here, particularly in the Johor Baru and Iskandar Puteri areas, especially in the construction sector.

“Johor is also the main focus of tourists from China. If a consulate office is opened here, it will facilitate them if they face any problem without having to go to the office of the Chinese ambassador in Kuala Lumpur,” he said via a posting on the social site.

According to the note, Bai had informed him that he would submit the Sultan’s proposal to the top leadership of the Chinese government in the near future.

At the same time, Bai also praised Sultan Ibrahim in promoting and developing Johor to an extent where it is well-known on the world stage, the state has also become an important focus of investors from China, he added. — Bernama