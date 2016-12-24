Johor Sultan ‘very much saddened’ by news of bus crash

Sultan Ibrahim also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash. ― Picture via Facebook/Seruan Malaikat JibrailJOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, today expressed his sadness and sympathy for the injured and families of those killed in the express bus crash in Pagoh early today.

He advised motorists to exercise caution when on the road, especially during festive holidays.

“I am very much saddened by the news on the loss of lives in the tragedy involving a bus in Pagoh early today.

“I also sympathise with those who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident.

“May All give them strength to those in mourning,” said the Sultan on his Facebook posting.

Sultan Ibrahim also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure no mishap or loss of lives when on the road,” he added.

In the incident which occurred at about 3.30am, the express bus was on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru when it plunged into a ravine near the Pagoh Rest and Service Area. — Bernama