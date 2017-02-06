Johor Sultan consents to son running for FAM presidency

The Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page said FAM affiliate members were at the Pasir Pelangi Palace in Johor today to seek the state sultan’s consent for the nomination of the crown prince at the national football congress next month to lead the FAM. — Facebook screengrabKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar gave his son, Tunku Ismail, consent today to contest the Football Association Malaysia (FAM) presidency.

“When HRH Sultan of Johor asked HRH Crown Prince of Johor, His Royal Highness replied, ‘I will follow Tuanku's command’.

“And HRH Sultan of Johor said to HRH Crown Prince of Johor, ‘Change Malaysian football’,” said the Johor football team.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who is currently under suspension, is also running for the FAM presidency.