Johor Sultan accepts Nazri’s apology over 2015 remarks

Nazri also sought the Sultan of Johor's views and suggestions on national governance for the future today. — Picture via Johor Southern Tigers FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar accepted today Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz’s apology for making “uncouth” remarks in 2015 about the royalty.

In a statement by the Royal Press Office, the Johor Ruler said he took a serious view of the well-being and prosperity of Bangsa Johor, and unity and solidarity of his subjects.

“As a human being, it is normal to make mistakes. So, if you realise you’ve done wrong, make amends quickly.

"Don’t let it cause disunity, especially as Malays because we are a cultured race. If you have erred, seek an audience and ask for forgiveness,” he said.

In June 2015, Nazri said he would “whack” the Johor royalty if they meddled in politics, in response to Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Tunku Ibrahim’s criticism of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Nazri also claimed that Tunku Ismail’s royal position would not save him from the law should he interfere in the government’s business.

Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Ismail today granted an audience to Nazri in an hour-long discussion at the Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru.