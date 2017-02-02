Johor state govt denies issuing ‘Bangsa Johor’ identity cards

State Secretary Azmi Rohani said that so far, none of the state government’s departments of agencies had issued a ‘Bangsa Johor’ card. — Picture via Facebook/Suara Rakyat JohorJOHOR BAHRU, Feb 2 — The Johor government has today denied having issued identity cards for ‘Bangsa Johor’ as made viral on social media.

State Secretary Azmi Rohani said that so far, none of the state government’s departments of agencies had issued such a card.

“The use of Johor’s identity for such purposes without referring to the State Secretary’s Office is prohibited,” he said in a statement this evening in response to a man’s tweet advising the Johoreans how to obtain the purported new card.

The picture of the card, which was also made viral in several postings in social media, featured a Malaysian identity card number, with a second line of numbers underneath it showing the ‘Bangsa Johor’ identity number.

In addition, the card was also claimed to double-up as a debit card to make purchases.

At the back of the card, it showed the address of the card holder and the name of the person’s next of kin, including a statement that the card was for verification of Bangsa Johor. — Bernama