Johor state government proposes upgrade for Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ

JOHOR BARU, Oct 3 — The Johor state government will send a proposal for upgrading of the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex to the federal government as the building’s infrastructure has not been upgraded since 1998.

State Tourism, Trade and Consumerism Committee chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said the proposal was also aimed at accommodating the increased number of visitors on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

He said as of August this year, the complex recorded 17.1 million visitors and expected the number to increase.

“The proposal aims to provide better services to travellers using this complex and the upgrading is essential as the structure of the building is no longer relevant due to the growing number of visitors each year.

“The upgrading is also important in enhancing the services of the Immigration Department especially during peak hours,” he said to reporters after conducting a survey at the complex in Gelang Patah, here yesterday.

“ We will hold a meeting with several agencies including Johor tourism bodies, Immigration Department and non-governmental organisations in the next two weeks to conduct a study of the building structure and to come up with a draft proposal for the upgrading purposes,” said Tee. — Bernama