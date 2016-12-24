Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:01 pm GMT+8

Johor government offers condolences to victims of bus tragedy

Saturday December 24, 2016
03:02 PM GMT+8

An express bus travelling north plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine at Km137 of the North-South Expressway. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Seruan Malaikat Jibrail. An express bus travelling north plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine at Km137 of the North-South Expressway. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Seruan Malaikat Jibrail. MUAR, Dec 24 — The Johor state government offered its deepest condolences to the families of 14 passengers who died in an accident when an express bus plunged into a ravine at Km137.2 of the North South Expressway near Kampung Jayo, Muar this morning.

State Health and Environment committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said he had directed the authorities to investigate the reason for the tragic accident which claimed 14 lives and injured 16 others.

“There has been many tragic accidents involving buses, so it is time to ensure bus drivers undergo medical checkup every six months,” he said when contacted today.

Ayub said the authorities must also ensure bus drivers who are on long trip assignments are accompanied by a second driver or assistant and also make sure the buses are in good condition.

“I am confident the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar has the expertise and equipment to handle the situation since all the victims have been sent to the hospital after the accident,” he said. — Bernama

