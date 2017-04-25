Johor schoolboy may lose right forearm, says aunt

An assistant warden of the dormitory of a religious school was remanded for four days by the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 ― After losing both legs, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi may lose his right forearm next as it had not responded to medical treatment, the schoolboy’s aunt disclosed today.

Dzuraidah Ahmad, 38, said the 11-year-old’s right arm and fingers, which had showed signs of recovery last Sunday, had turned black again, The Star reported on its website.

“We pray for his recovery and are ready if the doctor decides that an amputation is needed to save his life,” she was quoted saying at the Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Baru.

She added that the family will know by 8pm if the amputation of the forearm is to proceed.

The aunt however said her nephew’s left shoulder has been responding well to blood-thinning medication to remove the blood clots there.

Mohamad Thaqif has reportedly been comatose for the past three days after his legs were amputated following bacterial infections due to a beating with a water hose, allegedly by an assistant warden at the private Islamic school dormitory in Kota Tinggi, Johor where he had been boarding.

Separately, Malay daily Harian Metro reported Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah has ordered a health check on all students at the same religious school who have been similarly punished with a beating on the soles of their feet.

The order was relayed to the state executive councillor for Health, Environment, Education and Information Datuk Ayub Rahmat today after Raja Zarith visited the schoolboy in the hospital.

“Her Royal Highness decreed to me to identify other students in the same group who received the same punishment to undergo a health screening, because we need to act early on this matter as we do not want another case,” Ayub was quoted saying.

He also said the Johor permaisuri has decreed for all state mosques and suraus to hold a special prayer session this Friday for Mohamad Thaqif, in a sign of moral support for the primary schooler.

He added that the state Health Department has also been ordered to monitor the religious boarding school for other related matters, including its cleanliness.