Johor records slightly more flood evacuees this morning

Thursday January 4, 2018
11:54 AM GMT+8

The flood-affected areas in Mersing were Kampung Kelantan, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Jemari, Kampung Air Merah and Kampung Pengkalan, — Picture via Facebook/Kami Anak Jati Kluang, JohorThe flood-affected areas in Mersing were Kampung Kelantan, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Jemari, Kampung Air Merah and Kampung Pengkalan, — Picture via Facebook/Kami Anak Jati Kluang, JohorJOHOR BARU,  Jan 4 — The number of flood evacuees in Johor rose to 388 as of 8 am today, up from 380 last night.

A flood relief centre was opened in the district of Kluang, at the Kampung Parit Hassan community hall, following floods in Kampung Parit Hassan, said State Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat.

He said eight people from two families from the village were being housed at the relief centre.

He also said that 380 people from 105 families were being accommodated at six relief centres in the district of Mersing.

The flood-affected areas in Mersing were Kampung Kelantan, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Jemari, Kampung Air Merah and Kampung Pengkalan, he said in a statement. — Bernama

