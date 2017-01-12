Johor prince: ‘Tan Sri’ used MARA funds for football team

A Facebook screenshot of the RM200,000 sponsorship by Pelaburan MARA.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― An unnamed person with the title of “Tan Sri” forced MARA and its entities to sponsor the Kelantan Red Warriors football team, said the Johor crown prince today.

Challenging the “Tan Sri” to explain the decision, Tunku Ismail Tunku Ibrahim also appended photographs of documents showing a RM500,000 sponsorship by University of Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and an additional RM200,000 by Pelaburan MARA.

UniKL is wholly owned by the federal agency.

“When the nation's economy is weak and when there are fiscal cuts here and there, you still proceeded to use the funds meant for Malaysians to fund The Red Warriors as the chairman of Mara,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Tunku Ismail did not specifically name the individual, but the current MARA chairman is Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who is also a former president of the Kelantan Football Association.

The prince then pointed out that the move came at a time when UniKL cut its scholarships from RM2 billion to RM1.3 billion in 2016.

In the same Facebook post, he also warned that he will summon a minister whom he said was once intoxicated to explain his relationship with a woman in the state.

“Remember, don't wake a sleeping tiger. I don't disturb people, so don't disturb me.”

Tunku Ismail wrote on Tuesday to urge Malaysians not to allow the Puskas Award won by Mohd Faiz Subri convince it that the state of football here is anything other than dire.

* Editor's note: A previous version of this report incorrectly stated that Tan Sri Annuar Musa is Kelantan FA president, when he in fact resigned in November.