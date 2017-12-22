Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Johor police nab 31 individuals in special operation

Friday December 22, 2017
JOHOR BARU, Dec 22 — Police detained 31 individuals for various offences in 21 raids under Operasi Cantas Khas to eradicate secret society activities in the state last night.

According to a Johor Police Facebook posting, all of them were picked up after 257 individuals were screened from 12 midnight to 6am this morning.

“The operation by Johor CID targeted entertainment centres and premises which have become the meeting place for secret society members to cripple street crimes and criminal syndicates,” the Facebook posting said.

It also said police were determined to flush out any groups which attempted to create unrest and fear  among the people. — Bernama

