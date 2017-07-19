Johor police chief tells schools not to hide facts on problematic students

Schools are asked not to hide facts about their troubled students especially those believed to be involved in bullying and gangsterism. ― Malay Mail picJOHOR BARU, July 19 — Schools are asked not to hide facts about their troubled students especially those believed to be involved in bullying and gangsterism.

Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said the schools could directly assist the police in their efforts to prevent the students from falling into serious criminal activity.

“The school can give their names to us and we will call these students for counselling first.

“The school will surely have identified those who are believed to be involved with this unhealthy activity. Do not hide the facts!” he told reporters at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters’ media centre here tonight.

He said this when commenting on two assault cases this week involving secondary school students. In one of the cases, the suspect was believed to have forced the victim to become a member of a gang.

“It is possible that these students are forced by outsiders to do so (become members of gangs).

“We must go all out. These students are still young and are future national assets,” said Wan Ahmad Najmuddin.

Meanwhile, he said the police managed to arrest members of ‘Geng Budin’ which commit robbery in groups using firearms.

He said four local men believed to be involved in the gang were detained in several locations around Johor Baru yesterday (July 18).

He said the four suspects, aged between 21 and 32, had confessed to six robberies in Seri Alam and Johor Baru Selatan.

“They robbed budget hotels and 24-hour business premises and are believed to have been active for three months,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin also said all of them had about 25 records of various criminal offences while two of them were in the police wanted list related to drugs.

“All of them are also positive for methamphetamine and I believe they committed crimes while under the influence of drugs,” he said.

Also seized were a semi-automatic CZ-type pistol and one magazine with 9mm bullets. — Bernama