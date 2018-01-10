Johor petrol station murder: Two suspects to be charged tomorrow

The body of alleged gang leader Tan Aik Chai, 44, who was brutally killed at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, was brought to Melaka for his final rites, December 21, 2017. — Picture by Roslan KhamisPONTIAN, Jan 10 — Johor police have concluded investigations into the brutal murder of a 44-year-old loan shark at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor Baru, late last year.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd confirmed that the two main suspects, aged 19 and 23, will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder tomorrow.

On December 17 last year, Tan Aik Chai was assaulted at a petrol station in Johor Baru by several people who then proceeded to run him over twice in a white BMW 5-Series vehicle.

The incident was caught on video by a witness and the footage subsequently went viral.

MORE TO COME