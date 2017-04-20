Johor Permaisuri says Muslims fortunate not to be minority here

Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah said the Muslim community should try to make the country's minorities feel more accepted. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― The local Muslim community should be grateful they need not experience being a minority in Malaysia, said Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

In a Facebook post today, she also said the Muslim community should consequently try to make the country's minorities feel more accepted.

“Muslims in Malaysia are so very lucky, because they do not know what it's like to be part of a minority group. Those of us who have studied or lived abroad know what it feels like to be a minority, and we learn to adapt.

“We Muslims must show the same respect to our fellow Malaysians who are not of the same faith as ours,” she wrote.

Muslims are by far the dominant religious community in Malaysia. According to the 2010 Census, they account for 61.3 per cent of the population.

The next largest faith group are the Buddhists, at 19.8 per cent, followed by Christians (9.2 per cent), and Hindus (6.3 per cent). Other faiths including atheism make up the rest.