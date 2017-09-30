Johor no place for empty talk, says mentri besar

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin says he believes the people of Johor are more concerned about the issue of continuous development and progress and are able to make good judgement. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, Sept 30 ― Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has countered an Opposition statement purportedly aspiring to turn Johor into its stronghold by winning many seats in the state in the coming general election.

In a firm tone, he said he believed the people of Johor were more concerned about the issue of continuous development and progress and were able to make good judgement.

“I am here to ensure my people get houses, ensuring the Johor economy continues to grow, our people have jobs and good income. But, if the Opposition comes to Johor just to sell hope, I also can do the same, but I am more responsible.

“For that reason, I urge the people of Johor to join the Progressive Johor Expo from October 6-14. We will show the people just what our plans are, how Johor can be developed so that the people are no longer confused by the Opposition’s empty talks which have no facts or perception,” he told reporters here today.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said this when asked to comment on the Opposition pact’s statement yesterday, which reportedly wanted to turn Johor into its stronghold.

Meanwhile, he said the names of candidates for the 14th General Election had already been submitted to the top leadership for evaluation.

“The names of the candidates have long been there and we have submitted those names to the leadership. However, they are not candidates who were identified to contest. They are actually possible names to contest in the respective seats, for the leadership to evaluate and study their appropriateness and qualifications.

“The names which were submitted comprise existing members and some new names. It is up to the leadership to carry out the process of determining eligibility,” he added.

Earlier, he launched a ceremony to hand over offer letters for houses at the Private Affordable Housing Scheme And Bandar Tiram Medium Low Cost Flats here.

According to Mohamed Khaled, through the Progressive Johor Expo, the people would be able to see and find out the development of policies which had been implemented by the state government.

In addition, the menteri besar will also launch a Hire Purchase Scheme on October 13, in conjunction with the expo whereby, the scheme will enable the poor who could not obtain bank loans to own homes under the hire purchase concept.

For starters, the state government through Perbadanan Setiausaha Kerajaan will buy 190 units of low-cost flats in Bandar Tiram at RM35,000 each and 16 units of houses valued at RM80,000 each in Bandar Datuk Onn for the scheme, with an allocation of RM7.93 million. ― Bernama