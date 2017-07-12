Johor MB’s son denies joining PPBM, demands apology from DAP

Johor MB's son Akmal Saufi Mohamed Khaled has denied joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. ― Picture via Facebook/Akmal Saufi Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Akmal Saufi Mohamed Khaled denied today a claim that he has crossed over to Umno splinter Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

The son of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin insisted that he is still an active Umno member, after the DAP published an article on its mouthpiece claiming Akmal had defected.

“The report is not true at all as I am still an Umno member that is continuously working towards implementing the objective of Umno's formation,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

The Johor youth information chief also said that he had no reason to leave Umno, when the party had contributed so much to developing his home state.

Akmal added that he has already consulted his lawyers to sent a official letter to DAP in order to remove the post and make a public apology.

Last Monday, RocketKini ran an article by Sheikh Omar Ali, special officer to Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong, claiming both Akmal and the Johor Speaker's son were willing to defect the party.

The article titled “Zahid, bukan setakat Johor yang mahu ditawan” (Zahid, not just Johor that wants to be captured) was a response to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who had previously alleged that the Opposition plans to take the southern state and Umno’s birthplace in the 14th general elections.