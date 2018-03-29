Johor MB welcomes review of electoral boundaries, change of names

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the review of electoral constituencies did not affect the state BN because it involved only a few seats like Gelang Patah and Tanjung Puteri. — Picture by Choo Choy May JOHOR BARU, March 29 — Johor state government welcomed the review of electoral boundaries and change of names, passed by the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the review of electoral constituencies did not affect the state Barisan Nasional (BN) because it involved only a few seats like Gelang Patah and Tanjung Puteri.

“There are amended names that we agree, for example, Gelang Patah (amended) to Iskandar Puteri. We, in Johor, are not much involved with review of the electoral boundaries, as there are only a few constituencies are involved,” he told reporters after handing over land titles to 146 residents of Kampung Kempas Baru, Jalan Permatang, here today.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister, who is also Pulai MP, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and Kempas assemblyman Datuk Tengku Putra Harun Aminurrashid Tengku Hamid Jumat.

The motion on the review of the electoral boundaries was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and approved by the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, after receiving 129 votes to 80.

Meanwhile, commenting on statement issued by BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor on the two years of membership suspension for members who sabotage their parties expressly or explicitly, Mohamed Khaled said it was a reminder to all component members.

“I think that’s a reminder to all, particularly during the time when the names of the candidates will be announced and followed by the general election, there will be some people who will not be happy and do something that will be detrimental to the party,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Mohamed Khaled said the handing over of the land titles was among the efforts taken by the state government to prosper the people, thus, ensuring that they own land and homes.

Kampung Kempas Baru was a squatter settlement dating back to the 1970s and according to the records, residents’ applications for land ownership had never been approved as it was located within the area of malaria reserve at that time, he said.

He said the area was only granted the temporary occupation licence on July 19, 1989 while the application for residents’ ownership was rejected.

“However, through the state government’s deliberations and feedback from the Johor Baru Land Office on March 7, the state government agreed that the application for ownership was granted to 146 applicants, namely 139 residents who owned houses in the area apart from seven vacant grounds for various infrastructure,” he said. — Bernama