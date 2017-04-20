Johor MB says will respect exco’s decision to quit over corruption charges

The Johor government has accepted Datuk Abd Latif Bandi’s resignation following his 33 corruption charges. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Johor government has accepted Datuk Abd Latif Bandi’s resignation following his 33 corruption charges involving RM30 million.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Khaled Nordin also thanked the former executive councillor for his previous service.

“On behalf of the state government, I respect his decision. The decision must be based on the best consideration of all involved,” he said in a statement today.

Abd Latif was charged at the Johor Baru Sessions Court yesterday under Section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act that prohibits the abetting or engagement in a criminal conspiracy to commit any offence under the Act.

He was charged together with a property consultant named Amir Sharifuddin Abdul Raub, who also faced 33 counts of corruption.

Mahkota assemblyman Datuk Md Jais Sarday has been handling the housing and local government portfolio since Abd Latif was arrested last month.