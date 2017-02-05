Johor MB says state government wants equity in mega projects

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the Johor state government wants to have equity in every mega project being developed in the state to increase its revenue. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, Feb 5 — The Johor government wants to have equity in every mega project being developed in the state to increase its revenue.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this is to ensure that every project benefits the people since the state’s revenue is not as large as that of the federal government.

“The state government should have equity in large projects. We do not want to lose out on projects implemented under the privatisation policy.

“Why was the state government denied of shares when the Tanjung Pelepas Port and Pasir Gudang Port were privatised?

“We know it happened in the days of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (former prime minister),” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year open hosue organised by Johor Gerakan here, today.

Mohamed Khaled said holding equity in large projects would ensure the continued progress of Johor as the most developed state in Malaysia.

“In this way, the economy continues to grow and lead to more business and economic opportunities to people in the state.

“If we do not do this, who will plan for Johor? Previously, development was focused only on Langkawi where billions of ringgit were poured but we do not see its contribution to the country’s economy.”

He added the state government will continue to devise plans and policies to make Johor as the Asian destination of choice for foreign investors. — Bernama