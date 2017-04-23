Johor madrasah principal says nothing to hide, offers CCTV records for student beating probe

An assistant warden of the dormitory of a religious school was remanded for four days by the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court to facilitate investigations into a child abuse case involving a student, April 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The principal of a private Islamic school in Kota Tinggi, Johor has offered to hand over all recordings from the closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) within its compound, as police investigate a brutal beating that ended with the loss of an 11-year-old student’s legs.

The principal said there are 24 CCTVs around the religious school — also known as a madrasah — and its hostel, including in the dining hall, the futsal court and that there were nearly no unrecorded “blind spots” within its compound, Sinar Harian reported on its website today.

“When such incidents happen, it is an individual matter and in this matter our policy was not followed. The madrasah will not hide any information because our priority is to our students,” the unnamed principal told the Malay daily when met at its premises.

A 29-year-old assistant warden from the school has been arrested and is under a four-day remand order that expires next Wednesday, on suspicion of beating student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie who now lies in a coma at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru, national news agency Bernama reported earlier.

The primary schooler’s legs have been amputated after they were infected and he may also lose his right hand which has turned necrotic.

The school principal told Sinar Harian that the assistant warden had been hired for just about a year and his job was to help the warden, especially if there were night-time emergencies.

The school has been in operation for the past seven years and has a total student population of 110 aged between 11 and 17 with a faculty of 15 people, including six teachers, the daily reported.

The principal then pleaded for the school to be given space as the institution had take into account the young charges still under its care as well as their parents and the local community surrounding it.

“We do not want a negative perception to impact the village’s reputation. In addition, this madrasah stands in the name of Islam. Insya Allah in the near future we will have a news conference after a full report from the police and hospital,” the principal was quoted saying.