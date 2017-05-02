Johor govt to present report card for people to evaluate its performance

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the report would be ready in the near future. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BAHRU, May 2 ― The Johor state government will present report card to enable the people to review and evaluate the performance capabilities of the current administration in delivering its promises.



Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the report would be ready in the near future.



“One of fair ways to evaluate the performance and achievements of the current administration is to recall the state government’s manifesto during the 13th General Election.



“The manifesto, themed ‘Prospering the People’, consists of 20 key points, detailed by 84 undertakings and all of them, are either already or being implemented as scheduled and once the report is ready, we will be issuing the state government report card,” he said.



He was speaking to reporters after delivering a keynote address at the State Executive Council Retreat or Exco Awayday 2017 here, today, attended by 600 officers from state and federal departments, statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLC).



Exco Awayday was an annual event held since the Johor government introduced the Performance Leadership Agenda in 2014 and during the event, all nine executive councilors presented the achievements of their respective portfolios.



The event was also broadcast live via social media account (FB live) of Mohamed Khaled and Johor FM radio channel on 101.9 MHz.



Mohamed Khaled also said that the state government had announced a total of 436 touch points during the tabling of four Johor Budget from 2014 to 2017.



Of the total, 87 touch points were announced in 2014, 104 in 2015 while 119 touch points were announced in 2016 and 126 touch points this year, he said.



He also added that of the 436 contact points, 199 had exceeded 85 per cent of progress against the annual target.



Mohamed Khaled also stressed that the development, progress and achievements by the state government was not a result of work of any single individual but rather the cooperation of everyone in the Team Johor. ― Bernama