Johor govt to present its report card this month

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said 90 per cent of the BN manifesto offered in GE13 had been successfully fulfilled by the state government. — Picture by Choo Choy MayISKANDAR PUTERI, March 9 — The Johor government will present its report card this month for the people to evaluate its achievements and performance for the past five years.

“In the GE13’s manifesto themed ‘Prospering the People’, we listed 20 key points, and made 84 promises.

“... it’s safe to say that all the key points and the promises are in the process of being fulfilled. Some of them surpassed all expectations, while the others cannot be measured yet in terms of target achievement, such as the effort to turn Johor Baru into a world-class city,” he told Bernama in a recent interview at his office in Kota Iskandar, the administrative centre of the Johor state government.

With the report card to be tabled soon, Mohamed Khaled stressed that the most important achievement of the state government was through the context of the 'Muafakat Johor' and 'Bangsa Johor', which propelled Johor to becoming the best state.

The mentri besar, who is also Permas state assemblyman, said apart from the achievements, the strong solidarity among the people in Johor had also helped in ensuring political stability and driving economic growth.

He also said the good relations between the state and federal governments was one of the contributing factors in Johor’s rapid progress.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also Johor BN chairman, said the housing agenda implemented by the state government exceeded its target when it succeeded in building 15,000 Johor Affordable Housing (RMMJ) units to date, compared to 6,000 units targeted in the GE13 manifesto.

“We are still building the (RMMJ) houses and in term of economic growth, Johor is the state with the highest investment in the manufacturing sector, for four years in a row from 2013 to 2017.

“In terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), our GDP have surpassed the national rate,” said Mohamed Khaled, citing that in 2016, Johor recorded the GDP of 5.7 per cent, the third highest after the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, compared to the national GDP of 4.2 per cent.

He said the effectiveness of the state government’s performances was measured via the Leadership Performance Agenda, where performances of various quarters, including state executive councillors (excos), state government-linked companies (GLCs) and heads of departments were set in the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“The effectiveness of the policy and its implementation were constantly monitored, and every three months, there would be a session with the state excos, as well as the GLCs and heads of departments to discuss the progress,” he said.

For every project implemented, there would be an “Exco Day Away” at the beginning of each year to update all involved on the results of their respective portfolio’ achievements, he said.

The state government had also roped in the Bait Al-Amanah, a think tank, as the validator to prepare and publish report on the state development efforts.

Johor’s development report for 2015 and 2016 have been published and efforts are being made to prepare last year’s development report, said Mohamed Khaled.

He said looking at what were offered in the manifesto and based on the people’s views, input, needs and recommendations, the state government would always try to fulfil and implement the development agenda and to prosper the people, but it was still impossible to satisfy all quarters. — Bernama