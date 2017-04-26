Johor govt extends condolences over death of religious school student

The Johor state government has offered its condolences to the family of tahfiz pupil, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi who died today. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, April 26 — The Johor government has offered its condolences to the family of tahfiz pupil, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi who died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here today.

State health, environment, education and information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the state government, via the Johor Islamic Religious Council, had donated to the 11-year-old victim’s family to help them cope during this difficult time.

“On behalf of the state government and the entire Bangsa Johor, I am saddened over the death of this ‘little imam’. My condolences to his parents and family.

“His hopes and dreams of turning the al-Quran as the way of life is highly commendable, and let u spray that Allah will place his soul among the pious,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin urged all quarters to remain calm.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin, whose legs had to be amputated on Friday to prevent the infection of tissues and blood cells died at 2.05pm.

Prior to the leg amputation, news on Mohammad Thaqif Amin, who was warded at HSI on April 19, went viral on social media following pain in the legs due to the alleged assault by an assistant hostel warden at the tahfiz school.

It was reported that besides the legs, the pupil’s right hand was also infected due to blood clot and it was scheduled to be amputated this morning.

The remand order on the 29-year-old assistant warden has been extended for another three days until Saturday to facilitate investigations. — Bernama