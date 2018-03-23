Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Johor government to trumpet achievements on Sunday

BY BEN TAN

Friday March 23, 2018
01:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ex-Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her for sexEx-Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her for sex

Let’s get cracking! Durian prices fall just in time for the weekendLet’s get cracking! Durian prices fall just in time for the weekend

The Edit: Could grilling your meat raise blood pressure?The Edit: Could grilling your meat raise blood pressure?

The Edit: Cosby’s legal team wants trial judge removedThe Edit: Cosby’s legal team wants trial judge removed

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin is expected to launch the Johor Government's Achievement Report Card 2013-2018 on Sunday. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Menteri Besar’s OfficeJohor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin is expected to launch the Johor Government's Achievement Report Card 2013-2018 on Sunday. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Menteri Besar’s OfficeKOTA ISKANDAR, March 23 — The Barisan Nasional government here will release a report accounting for all its achievements since the 2013 general election this Sunday.

Dubbed the Johor Government's Achievement Report Card 2013-2018, it will catalogue information such as the progress on various state and federal initiatives since winning Election 2013.

“The achievement report is also based on the pledge to the people as promised in the 13th general election (GE13) manifesto.

“Among other things, it involves housing and land ownership, public infrastructure, eradicating poverty, human capital and employment as well as progress in accordance with the aspirations of the 'Developing Johor' initiative to develop the state,” the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office said in a statement today.

It further explained that the report card is aimed at letting the people evaluate the achievements and progress of the state government in planning various policies and agendas for their welfare.

The document will be released by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the launch of the Johor Wanita BN's election machinery at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) in Batu Pahat on Sunday.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram