Johor government to trumpet achievements on Sunday

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin is expected to launch the Johor Government's Achievement Report Card 2013-2018 on Sunday. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Menteri Besar’s Office KOTA ISKANDAR, March 23 — The Barisan Nasional government here will release a report accounting for all its achievements since the 2013 general election this Sunday.

Dubbed the Johor Government's Achievement Report Card 2013-2018, it will catalogue information such as the progress on various state and federal initiatives since winning Election 2013.

“The achievement report is also based on the pledge to the people as promised in the 13th general election (GE13) manifesto.

“Among other things, it involves housing and land ownership, public infrastructure, eradicating poverty, human capital and employment as well as progress in accordance with the aspirations of the 'Developing Johor' initiative to develop the state,” the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office said in a statement today.

It further explained that the report card is aimed at letting the people evaluate the achievements and progress of the state government in planning various policies and agendas for their welfare.

The document will be released by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the launch of the Johor Wanita BN's election machinery at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) in Batu Pahat on Sunday.