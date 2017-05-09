Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 11:58 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Johor express bus crashes into seven vehicles after losing control

Tuesday May 9, 2017
11:38 PM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, May 9 — Seven vehicles were badly damaged when an express bus ploughed into them at Km45.3 of Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing, Sri Lalang, near Kluang today.

Kluang police chief ACP Mohamad Laham said the the incident occurred on a congested route in front of the district’s Road Transport Department (RTD) at about 12.45pm, but no casualties were reported.

“The accident occurred when the 45-year-old bus driver who was on the way to Kluang from Ayer Hitam, Batu Pahat lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree on the left side of the road before skidding to the right and colliding into a Honda car coming from Kluang,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohamad, the empty express bus then crashed into five other cars — three Perodua Kancil, a Mitsubishi Triton and a Toyota as well as a Yamaha motorcycle owned by district RTD staff that was parked at the RTD building.

He said, initial investigations revealed that the bus driver had no previous records or summonses, and tested negative for drugs, while the bus too had no summonses and the road tax has yet to expire. — Bernama

