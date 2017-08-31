Johor expo to showcase 60 years of development, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the Johor Progressive Expo is set to showcase developments in the state over the past 60 years. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, Aug 31 — The Johor Progressive Expo is set to showcase to the public, developments in the state over the past 60 years.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the expo, to be held in Dataran Mahkota, Kota Iskandar from Oct 6 to 14, was also aimed at informing the public on the direction undertaken by the state government to develop Johor ín the future.

He said the expo would also explain where the state government would take Johor next, and the future and challenges awaiting the state.

“We have always planned the best for Johor and Malaysia. We have never felt that we have given enough to our beloved Johor and the country,” he said in his speech at the pre-launch of the Johor Progressive Expo and the state-level National Day 2017 parade here today.

Mohamed Khaled hoped the expo would inspire and motivate Johoreans to contribute more to both the state and federal government.

In June, the mentri besar had said the expo would be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Johor Progressive Expo will also serve as platform for the state government and relevant government agencies to disseminate information on their current achievement. — Bernama