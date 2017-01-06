Johor exco defends Irda, blames ‘unexpected’ tunnels for NY flash flood

The Iskandar Region Development Authority (Irda) should not be blamed for the flash flood that inundated Johor Baru on January 2, 2017 because ‘it was beyond its control,’ a Johor state executive said. — Malay Mail file picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Iskandar Region Development Authority (Irda) should not be blamed for the flash flood that inundated Johor Baru earlier this week as it was “beyond its control”, a Johor state executive said.

State Health and Environment committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat added that Irda has undertaken and completed several major development projects in the state and its failure to complete the expansion of the Sungai Sengget that could have prevented Monday’s flash flood should not be held against it.

“In construction, there are many uncertainties that are beyond our control and the case of the Sungai Sengget project, it was unexpected to discover several drains and tunnels in the river.

“The drains and tunnels were not in the blueprint of the river and that is why the project is taking longer time to complete,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted yesterday.

Asked when Irda was expected to complete the upgrading and rejuvenation works, Ayub said he was unsure of the details but gave an assurance that it would be done soon.

“I urge all parties to remain calm following these unforeseen hiccups as rest assured that Irda being a reliable company will be able to sort this out very soon,” he said.

A flash flood hit Johor Baru on the second day of the new year following a two-hour downpour, triggering memories of similar flooding in 2016.

The Sungai Sengget project, which costs more than RM200 million, aims to open up about 1km of the river and to mitigate the constant flash floods in the state.

However, it was reported last month that only 50m has been opened.

After the flood, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan criticised Irda and called for a review of its role to manage the Sungai Sengget project, which he noted is scheduled for completion this month.

The Pulai MP also criticised Irda for using foreign contractors and consultants for the project instead of local contractors, claiming that the locals have a better understanding of the river.

Another Johor MP, DAP’s Liew Chin Tong also called on state Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin to fine and sack Irda from the Sungai Sengget project if it was proven to have been irresponsible in carrying out its job scope.